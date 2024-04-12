Victim’s children voice fears as review of murderer’s release moves forward

The children of a woman killed by a murderer serving a whole-life sentence have warned he “poses a clear and present threat to the public” as discussions on his release move to the next stage.

Victor Farrant was jailed for life at Winchester Crown Court in 1998 for the murder of former girlfriend Glenda Hoskins, 44, and the attempted murder of Ann Fidler, 45.

Sentencing him, Mr Justice Butterfield said that he was so dangerous that he should “never be released”.

But the family of Mrs Hoskins revealed last month they had been contacted by officials who said that Farrant was being considered for compassionate leave as he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and could have months to live.

Glenda Hoskins was murdered in 1995 (PA)

The Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) met earlier this week to look at the case which the family say has been passed on to the prison governor to decide whether to make a formal application for his release.

Mrs Hoskins’ three children Iain, Katie and David Hoskins said in a statement released to the PA news agency: “We, as Glenda’s children are extremely grateful for the support of the general public who have either commented on news articles, phoned into radio stations or have contacted us directly and all unequivocally oppose Farrant’s release on compassionate grounds.

“We are all massively grateful for the support of MPs Penny Mordaunt, Kim Johnson and Flick Drummond who have spoken out publicly and written to Alex Chalk.

“Our position remains that Victor Farrant, if released, poses a clear and present threat, not only to us but the public at large.

“We are saddened and angry that his release is even being considered and he has shown no remorse for his string of crimes and terrorisation of women.”

The Ministry of Justice said in a previous statement: “Glenda Hoskins’ murder was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with her family and friends.

“Prisoners are only released on compassionate grounds in exceptional circumstances following strict risk assessments and no formal application has yet been made in this case.”

Farrant was jailed in November 1988 for a total of 12 years for rape and other offences, but just weeks after he was released on November 7 1995, he savagely beat Ms Fidler at her home in Eastleigh, Hampshire.

Six weeks later, he murdered accountant Mrs Hoskins at her luxury waterside home in Portsmouth by pushing her under the water in the bath.

He left her body in the attic where it was found by her 15-year-old daughter Katie.

After killing Mrs Hoskins, Farrant went on the run and was eventually found in the south of France.