Flood alerts and wind warnings issued as Scotland battles Storm Kathleen

Scotland is battling a weekend of heavy rain and high winds, with a number of flood alerts and wind warnings issued as Storm Kathleen continues.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has 18 regional flood alerts and 43 flood warnings in place in Scotland, an increase from 16 alerts and 34 warnings earlier on Saturday.

Vincent Fitzsimons, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: “Across the weekend, Scotland is braced for impacts from Storm Kathleen including very high winds and coastal flooding in western areas.

“Flooding impacts are expected across western coastal areas throughout the weekend.

“Impacts start in the Solway coast and Firth of Clyde on Saturday and then move around the coast to the eastern side of the country over the next few days.

“Of particular concern is the likely impact to communities in the Western Isles and Orkney late Saturday and across Sunday.

“On top of already high tides, Kathleen will bring a storm surge and large waves. This combination is particularly dangerous – especially around high tides.

“There is real danger to life from wave overtopping, particularly around causeways, coastal roads and paths.

“Disruption to travel and infrastructure is possible, as is isolated flooding to coastal properties and communities.

“While the risk is greatest around high tide times, our message is clear: take extra care if you are near the coast at any point and stay well clear of waves and water.

“Be careful when travelling around exposed coastal areas and don’t walk or drive through flood water as there may be hidden hazards.”

The Met Office issued a yellow wind warning for much of the UK.

In Scotland, the warning stretches from the Scottish Borders to just south of Stirling.

It spans the west coast, throughout much of central Scotland, and ends just short of the east coast.

The Met Office warned of potential damage to buildings, power cuts, poor mobile phone coverage and danger to life due to large waves and debris from beaches being thrown on to sea fronts.

The warning came into effect at 8am on Saturday and was due to end at 10pm, with a second warning for Sunday to come into force at 9am, ending at 3pm.

Scotland’s ferry operator CalMac announced a number of cancellations due to the weather, with warnings that other services may be cancelled at short notice.

Scotrail previously warned that some of its services were disrupted between 12pm and 7pm.