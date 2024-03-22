SNP and Plaid Cymru must break Westminster consensus – Stephen Flynn

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn is set to say that his party and others must “break up the cosy Westminster consensus” when he addresses Plaid Cymru members on Friday.

Mr Flynn will deliver a fraternal speech to Plaid Cymru’s spring conference in Galeri, Caernarfon.

The two parties share similar political outlooks in several areas and are seeking independence referendums for Scotland and Wales.

The SNP MP will take aim at Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer in his speech on Friday.

He will say: “It is becoming ever clearer that the ambitions of Sir Keir Starmer are not just the return of new Labour, he is now an active fanboy for new Thatcherism.

“Not for the first time, Labour’s leadership has abandoned progressive politics in the pursuit of power.”

He will add: “It is therefore up to us – the SNP, Plaid Cymru and others to offer an alternative.

“An alternative that will break up the cosy Westminster consensus.

“An alternative that demands real investment in the NHS and public services, a closer relationship with the EU, help with the cost of living, action to tackle poverty and an ethical foreign policy for Gaza and the Middle East.”

Responding to Mr Flynn’s remarks, Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “Stephen Flynn cannot pretend to be any kind of alternative as long as he is cosying up to the oil and gas giants making eye-watering profits from the cost of living crisis.

“It is rank hypocrisy for Stephen Flynn to talk about protecting the NHS while his party has decimated services in Scotland.

“Change is on the ballot at the next election but only Labour will deliver it, with our plans to make work pay, cut energy bills and renew public services.”