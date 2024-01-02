Express & Star
In Pictures: Revellers welcome 2024 across the UK

Revellers have gathered across the UK to welcome in the new year.

Weather warnings for wind and rain had been issued for parts of England and Wales for New Year’s Eve, with people urged to pack a rain jacket for the countdown.

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye (Aaron Chown/PA)
Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

But crowds flocked to organised events in London and other cities, such as Edinburgh and Newcastle, to enjoy spectacular fireworks and light shows.

The crowd get their pictures of the fireworks over the London Eye in central London during the new year celebrations (Victoria Jones/PA)
People at the London Eye in central London during the new year celebrations (Victoria Jones/PA)
Revellers in central London ahead of midnight (Victoria Jones/PA)
Welcoming in 2024 on the banks of the Thames in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Visitors from Brazil ahead of the celebrations (Jane Barlow/PA)
Visitors from Spain ahead of Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Laser lights projected onto the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art in Gateshead (Owen Humphreys/PA)
University students from Japan in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Mia Hickey and Soirse Daly watch performers at Dublin Castle (Brian Lawless/PA)
People watch performers during the new year celebrations (Brian Lawless/PA)
Performers during the new year celebrations (Brian Lawless/PA)
