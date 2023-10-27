Hundreds of offshore workers to be balloted in row over rotas and pay

Industrial strike

Hundreds of offshore workers are being asked to vote on taking industrial action by a union in a dispute over rotas and paid leave.

The row involves employees of Odfjell in crews on Equinor’s Mariner unit and TAQA units including Harding, Tern Alpha, East Brae, Brae Alpha and the North Cormorant.

Members being balloted include drillers, electricians, mechanics and materials controllers.

The dispute centres on Odfjell’s alleged refusal to reform working rotas and provide paid leave.

Union Unite said drillers currently work three weeks on and three weeks off while operators, caterers and construction staff work two weeks on and three weeks off.

The union claims Odfjell has said any change to the rotas will result in drillers having to lose pay.

The ballot will run for five weeks and close on December 7. Strike action could then take place early next year if members vote for it.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Drillers are amongst the hardest-working people in the offshore sector. They also have to confront some of the most hazardous and dangerous environments, so the Odfjell drillers fully deserve to be paid the same time off as other offshore workers.”

“It’s a scandal that Odfjell along with the operators Equinor and TAQA refuse to change their working rotas to put the drillers on the same footing as other workers on the installations.

“Unite will support our members every step of the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Vic Fraser, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite’s drilling members just can’t understand the injustice given the corporate mantra of the operators Equinor and TAQA who are always saying everyone on their units is part of ‘one team’.

“This just isn’t true when operator staff, construction workers and catering staff all benefit from an enhanced working rotation with more paid leave.”

“The disputes are also about the work and life balance of our members, fatigue and staff turnover. Odfjell has recently announced that their annual profits have more than doubled to £6.1m so this really isn’t about money.

“Unite will not accept our drillers being treated as second class, and we will fight to secure a better working environment for our members.”