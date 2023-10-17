Baby boy dies after rescue at harbour in Scottish Highlands

Ullapool

A baby boy has died after being pulled from the water at a harbour in the Scottish Highlands.

Emergency services launched a rescue operation after receiving a report of the incident at Ullapool harbour at about 1.20pm on Monday.

The boy was rescued from the water and taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by air ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The rescue operation involved coastguard teams from Ullapool, Achiltibuie and Inverness as well as a helicopter from Stornoway and the RNLI lifeboat from Lochinver.

Police, harbour authorities and the Scottish Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.