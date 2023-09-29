Notification Settings

PM expected to limit new 20mph zones – reports

Published: Last Updated:

The Prime Minister will reportedly unveil the measure as part of a Plan for Motorists at the upcoming Tory conference in Manchester.

General view of a 20mph speed limit sign in Morden, south west London

Rishi Sunak is preparing to curb English councils from introducing new 20mph speed limits, according to reports.

The Prime Minister will unveil the measure as part of a Plan for Motorists at the upcoming Tory conference in Manchester, according to several newspapers.

He is reportedly planning to limit the power of local authorities to impose new 20mph zones, restrict the number of hours a day that cars are banned from bus lanes, and scale back low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said the reports were “speculation”.

Downing Street was approached for a comment.

Sarah Mitchell, chief executive of charity Cycling UK, said: “When Beeching took an axe to local railways in the 1960s, we were robbed of the freedom to choose how we travel. The Government’s reported Plan for Motorists feels like history repeating itself.

“We need a holistic plan for how people can travel – not a plan that zooms in on one particular mode of transport.

“Better public transport and safer ways for people to cycle and walk are entirely compatible with driving.

“Focusing on one way of travelling is like trying to complete a jigsaw with half the pieces missing.”

Earlier this month, Wales became the first country in the UK to drop the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph for restricted roads.

