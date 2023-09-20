Series of legal challenges to Legacy Act to be mentioned at Belfast High Court

Applications for leave to apply for judicial review lodged in respect of the recently passed Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

We contend that the Bill is unlawful, unconstitutional and represents a breach of the ECHR.

— KRW Law Human Rights (@KRWLaw) September 18, 2023