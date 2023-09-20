Notification Settings

Police marksman who shot Chris Kaba charged with murder

Published:



Chris Kaba

The Metropolitan Police officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba has been charged with murder, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Mr Kaba, 24, died when he was shot through the windscreen of the Audi that he was driving in Streatham Hill, south London on September 6 last year.

Rosemary Ainslie from the CPS said: “Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), the CPS has authorised a charge of murder against a Metropolitan Police officer following the death of Chris Kaba.

“Mr Kaba died on 6 September 2022 after he was struck by a single bullet in Streatham Hill, south London.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the officer are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

