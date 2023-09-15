Notification Settings

Child serial killer nurse Lucy Letby seeks to appeal against convictions

UK News

The 33-year-old was sentenced to a whole life order.

Lucy Letby

Child serial killer Lucy Letby has formally lodged a bid to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal, officials have confirmed.

Court staff said on Friday that they had received an application for permission to appeal against all of the nurse’s convictions.

Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole life order after jurors convicted her of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016.

Lucy Letby court case
Nurse Lucy Letby listening to the verdicts being read at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The Department of Health has previously said that an independent inquiry will be held into Letby’s case, and will examine “the circumstances surrounding the deaths and incidents – including how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with”.

Typically, applications for permission to appeal against a crown court decision are considered by a judge without a hearing.

If this is refused, people have the right to renew their bid for permission at a full court hearing before two or three judges.

