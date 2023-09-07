Rail drainage would have coped with rain if built correctly, crash hearing told

Stonehaven derailment

An investigation into a fatal train derailment found that if a drainage channel which overflowed on the day of the crash had been built correctly it would have been able to cope with the washout that led to the incident, a court has heard.

At the High Court in Aberdeen on Thursday, Network Rail admitted health and safety failings over the crash near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, which left three people dead.

Train driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the derailment.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice KC, prosecuting, told the court Network Rail had failed to maintain or inspect a drainage asset built in 2011 prior to the derailment during torrential rain on August 12, 2020.

Mr Prentice said: “Network Rail were unable to provide any evidence of inspection of the drainage asset.”

Train driver Brett McCullough’s wife Stephanie, left, was at the High Court in Aberdeen on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In a narrative read out to the court, before judge Lord Matthews, Mr Prentice said if the drain had been constructed to the agreed specifications, it would have been able to cope with the amount of washout of gravel which resulted in the train derailing.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch found there had been no inspection of the drain following its completion and Network Rail failed to ensure it was built to the correct specification by Carillion, which was subcontracted to undertake the work more than a decade ago.

Carillion went into compulsory liquidation in January 2018.

The court heard there had been severe weather resulting in disruption across the rail network in the north east of Scotland on the day of the crash.

Mr Prentice said passengers affected by cancelled trains as a result of torrential rain described it as “biblical”, and both Aberdeenshire Council and Aberdeen City Council had declared a major emergency due to the weather.

He told the court Mr McCullough had asked the Carmont area signaller if there were any speed restrictions in place due to the conditions.

Passenger Christopher Stuchbury, right, conductor Donald Dinnie, left, and train driver Brett McCullough died in the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

The signaller told him: “Eh no, everything’s fine between myself and Stonehaven.”

The court heard that when Mr McCullough pulled the emergency brake, there was “insufficient time” for it to have any impact on the train’s speed.

Mr Prentice also told the court about the rescue operation to recover those injured in the crash.

Each day, 75 police officers were involved in securing the site, which was closed until early October 2020.

Mr Prentice said: “The response was one of the most complex rescues experienced by the responding agencies.

“Seventy-five police officers were required to secure the locus and remained in place until October 3, 2020.”

Trish Ewen, the partner of train conductor Donald Dinnie, was in court to hear Network Rail admit health and safety failings (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Network Rail admitted a charge covering the period from May 1, 2011 to August 12, 2020.

The charge states that in particular, Network Rail failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, that a drainage asset located off-track of the Dundee to Aberdeen railway line near Stonehaven, constructed by Carillion between May 1, 2011 and December 31, 2012, was “constructed properly” and in accordance with the design drawings.

It admitted it failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practical, that railway workers not in its employment and members of the public travelling by train were not exposed to the “risk of serious injury and death from train derailment” as a result of failures in the construction, inspection and maintenance of drainage assets and in adverse and extreme weather planning.

Court documents outline how there was a forecast of “extreme rainfall” and reports of severe weather, landslips and flooding in Aberdeenshire and the surrounding area on the day of the crash.

The charge states Network Rail failed to impose an emergency speed restriction and failed to inform the driver that it was unsafe to drive the train at a speed of 75mph or caution him to reduce his speed.