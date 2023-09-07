Passenger was killed in Stonehaven derailment on wedding anniversary

Derailed train

The wife of the passenger killed in the Stonehaven rail crash has said their lives were “ripped apart” on their wedding anniversary.

Christopher Stuchbury, 62, had been travelling to Dalmeny, near Edinburgh, but his first train had been cancelled due to the severe weather in August 2020.

A member of ScotRail staff told Mr Stuchbury he could get on the Glasgow-bound train instead and change at Dundee.

He was among three people who died when the train derailed.

At the High Court in Aberdeen on Thursday, Network Rail pleaded guilty to health and safety failings over the crash.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC read out statements from those impacted, including Mr Stuchbury’s wife Diane.

Her statement read: “The 12th August in our house was a special day – the day we married.

“He had one last trip before retirement.

“On that day in 2020, our lives were ripped apart.

“He and I have been robbed of a future together as a family.”

Passenger Christopher Stuchbury, right, conductor Donald Dinnie and the train driver died in the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

Among those who survived the crash was conductor Nicola Whyte, 31, who was travelling on the train as a passenger as the service she had initially been allocated to travel on had been cancelled.

In a statement read out in court by Mr Prentice, Ms Whyte said her life has “completely changed” since the crash.

She said: “I have suffered three years of anxiety, nightmares and being unable to sleep.

“I jump at loud noises and rarely use buses or trains anymore, and aeroplanes are out of the question.”

Mr Prentice detailed how Ms Whyte had to give up her ambition of becoming a train driver and also her job as a conductor which she “loved”.

Her statement added: “It has also had an impact on my partner and family as they have had to help me heal.