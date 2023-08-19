Railway ticket office closures protest heading for Downing Street

Mick Lynch

A protest against railway ticket office closures is to be held on the final day of consultation on the controversial plans.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it will take the fight for the future of ticket offices to the doorstep of Downing Street on August 31.

A mass rally will see RMT members, trades unionists and campaigners tell the Government “in no uncertain terms” that ticket offices must be saved.

The consultation on the future of ticket offices, which has received nearly 400,000 responses, will close on September 1 and the union is encouraging everyone to take part.

The union said the plans to close up to 1,000 ticket offices will threaten 2,300 station staff job losses.

Yesterday, at Appleby, the Rail Minister, @HuwMerriman, refused to talk to RMT members whose jobs he intends to cut, instead choosing to hide inside the ticket office he wants to shut.Whilst he may not have spoken to us, we hope he heeded the station signage!#SaveTicketOffices pic.twitter.com/4fe5BslP2y — RMT (@RMTunion) August 18, 2023

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The public response to the Government wanting to shut every ticket office in Britain has been very encouraging.

“People from different walks of life recognise the value of ticket offices and the station staff that support passengers on their journeys.

“Rail companies and their masters in government, do not care one jot about disabled people, vulnerable passengers and those travelling alone who welcome a human presence on our railways.

“These plans lock in age and disability discrimination and if they are carried out, it will mean many vulnerable passengers will not feel safe using the network.

“I urge everyone to take part in the consultation but our campaign will continue after the closing date of September 1.