One dead, 50 rescued after small boat incident in Channel – French authorities

One person has died and about 50 people have been rescued following an incident involving a small boat in the Channel on Saturday morning, French authorities have said.
Two British ships and several French vessels have been involved in a search and rescue operation, a statement from France’s Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.
Early on Saturday morning, information was received from a patrol boat that a migrant boat was sinking off Sangatte, the statement said.
Some six people were recovered in a serious condition and one, who was taken by helicopter to Calais hospital, was declared dead.
An investigation has been opened by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.
The Home Office has been contacted for comment.