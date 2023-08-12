One dead, 50 rescued after small boat incident in Channel – French authorities

Border Force boat

One person has died and about 50 people have been rescued following an incident involving a small boat in the Channel on Saturday morning, French authorities have said.

Two British ships and several French vessels have been involved in a search and rescue operation, a statement from France’s Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.

Early on Saturday morning, information was received from a patrol boat that a migrant boat was sinking off Sangatte, the statement said.

Some six people were recovered in a serious condition and one, who was taken by helicopter to Calais hospital, was declared dead.

An investigation has been opened by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.