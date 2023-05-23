London Policing Board introduced after damning report into Met’s culture

Metropolitan Police measures

A London Policing Board (LPB) will be introduced to oversee and scrutinise the reform of the Met, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced on Tuesday.

The LPB will be chaired by Mr Khan and comes following a recommendation from Baroness Louise Casey’s review into the culture and standards of the Metropolitan Police in a bid to increase transparency and accountability of the force to all the diverse communities it serves.

The review by Baroness Casey, which was commissioned in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder, was “rigorous, stark and unsparing”, she said.

Asked if there could be more officers like killer Wayne Couzens and rapist David Carrick in the force following it being published, she said: “I cannot sufficiently assure you that that is not the case.”

Londoners with diverse lived experiences and backgrounds are invited to apply for jobs in order to help drive changes and improvements in Britain’s largest police force.

The introduction of the policing board is part of the mayor’s aim to turn the recommendations into long-lasting change to improve the service the Met provides to those living in London.

In line with the report, the new board will drive forward changes based on a transparent approach to accountability now used by Transport for London (TfL), with meetings to be held in public and membership representing a range of skills and lived experiences.

Members of the board will provide advice to the mayor in holding the Met to account in delivering reforms.

Mr Khan said: “I have already put the Met on a path of far-reaching systemic and cultural reform, with the appointment of a new commissioner and leadership team who acknowledge the scale of the problems and are committed to change.

“In line with Baroness Casey’s recommendations, I am now setting up a London Policing Board to publicly oversee and scrutinise these reforms to help the Met deliver a safer and fairer London for everyone.

“I am looking for board members from across London’s diverse communities and representing a range of expertise and lived experience, who can help me oversee and drive the changes Baroness Casey has identified, for the benefit of all Londoners.

“This is an opportunity to make a real and positive difference to how Londoners are policed. I am confident that together, we can make the changes needed and that we can support the Met to become a service that has the trust and confidence of all Londoners.

“I look forward to hearing from prospective candidates who want to play an active part in supporting and overseeing the Met, to ensure that all Londoners receive the trusted, representative, fair and effective police service that they deserve.”

Baroness Casey’s 363-page report, published earlier this year, found that violence against women and girls has not been taken as seriously as other forms of violence.

It found that there is widespread bullying in the Met, with a fifth of staff with protected characteristics – for example, race, sexuality or disability – being victimised.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “As commissioner it is my responsibility to deliver the reform and changes to policing that both Londoners and officers expect and deserve.

“I know the mayor is committed to supporting me and the Met in that work. I welcome the establishment of the London Policing Board and the scrutiny it will provide.

“I am sure we will benefit from the valuable insight of a board which is intended to be reflective of diverse voices and experience from across the city.