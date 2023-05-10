Man to face trial accused of murdering delivery driver

Mark Lang death

A man will face trial later this year accused of murdering a delivery driver allegedly hit by his own van.

Christopher Elgifari, 31, appeared before Newport Crown Court accused of killing Mark Lang.

Mr Lang, 54, of Cyncoed, died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on April 15, more than two weeks after suffering serious injuries in North Road, Cardiff.

He was delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue in the Cathays area of the city on March 28, and is said to have been hit by his white van, which was allegedly stolen, at 12.49pm.

Elgifari was charged with attempted murder while Mr Lang remained in a critical condition and appeared in court under those offences on March 31 and April 3.

After Mr Lang’s death, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) charged Elgifari with murder.

The defendant, of Cwrt y Esgydd, Aberdare, Cardiff spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address when he appeared via video link.

Judge Daniel Williams said Elgifari would face a trial lasting two or three weeks beginning on September 25. A further hearing will take place on May 24.

“I am adjourning your case for a fortnight. By then it will be expected you will enter pleas to the charges you face,” the judge told the defendant.

“Until then you will be remanded into custody.”

In a tribute last month, Mr Lang’s partner said: “It’s difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling.

“I don’t think we can ever get over something so brutal and ultimately pointless.

“Mark was a good man with a lot of love to give.

“He passed in the early hours of the morning surrounded by family. Peacefully. Comfortably. Loved.