Ed Davey brands pumping sewage into waterways ‘a crime against nature’

Local elections 2023

The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, has called for tighter regulation to stop the pumping of sewage into rivers and seas which he branded “a crime against nature”.

The party has released analysis of Environment Agency figures that show water companies dumped sewage into England’s chalk streams for 14,162 hours last year.

And there were 2,240 incidents of sewage discharges into chalk streams by five water firms – Anglian Water, Southern Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water.

The party’s analysis also states that one in five sewage discharges in chalk streams either had a faulty monitor or no monitor installed.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey walks golden retriever Tess during a local dog walk along the River Itchen near Winchester, a chalk stream affected by sewage discharges (Andrew Matthews/PA)

During a visit to the River Itchen at Shawford, near Winchester, Hampshire, Mr Davey called on the Government to increase regulation.

He said: “It’s quite disgusting that the Conservatives keep allowing these water companies to pump their filthy sewage into our rivers and seas.

“These are very precious chalk streams and it’s a crime against nature.

“Some people have thought they are almost like Britain’s rainforests because they are so precious in the biodiversity they represent.

Sir Ed Davey (left) and Danny Chambers, the Liberal Democrats’ parliamentary candidate for Winchester and Chandler’s Ford (right), during a dog walk along the River Itchen near Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Yet this Government is allowing water companies to pump sewage into these precious rivers and they are not allowing them to be monitored properly.

“One in five monitors of sewage dumping into chalk streams across our great country are not working or aren’t even present, that’s a scandal.”

He added: “We have been arguing for much tougher regulation on water companies, we have argued for a sewage tax.

“These companies are making huge profits and they are not being regulated to put those profits back into investing to sort out that problem. That is wrong and the Government has been so weak and has not stopped it.”

South West Water has been given a record fine of £2.15m for a series of environmental offences across Devon and Cornwall. Polluters must pay and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that they do.https://t.co/Ivh03rpvMZ#PlanForWater pic.twitter.com/NMlxBi1g8n — Environment Agency (@EnvAgency) April 27, 2023

A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: “Today’s new analysis of Environment Agency data finds they are being polluted with endless amounts of sewage discharges.

“The worst offender is Wessex Water, guilty of 1,013 separate sewage discharges into chalk streams across the West of England.

“The worst chalk stream sewage discharge lasted a staggering 2,969 hours in the River Till, a tributary of the Hampshire Avon in Wiltshire by Wessex Water, which is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest as it is home to the water crowfoot, providing habitat for fish and snails.

“Meanwhile, Thames Water discharged sewage into the Misbourne in Buckinghamshire for 1,206 hours last year. Southern Water discharged sewage 62 times in the River Meon last year, lasting over 1,000 hours.”