Trial for man accused of murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky likely to be in 2024

WPC Sharon Beshenivsky murder

A man extradited from Pakistan over the murder of Police Constable Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago may have to wait until next year to go on trial.

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, appeared at the Old Bailey by videolink from Belmarsh top security jail on Monday for the preliminary hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

The judge, who is the Recorder of London, set a timetable for the preparation of the case with a plea hearing on July 14 provisionally at the Old Bailey before him.

A trial fixture of up to six weeks could not be accommodated at the Old Bailey before January 2024, the court heard.

The question of whether the case should be moved to a crown court in the region where Pc Beshenivsky died will be settled at a future date.

Piran Ditta Khan who is charged with the murder of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford 18 years ago (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The defendant is alleged to have played a large part in the organisation of an armed robbery which led to the death of Pc Beshenivsky.

The 38-year-old died on November 18 2005 after she and a colleague responded to a report of a robbery at Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford.

The married mother-of-three, who had two stepchildren, was a probationer with only nine months’ service when she was killed.

Her colleague, Pc Teresa Millburn, was seriously injured.

In 2018, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Khan in Pakistan and he was detained in 2020.

After being brought back to the UK last Thursday, Khan was taken into custody at a West Yorkshire police station and charge with the murder of Pc Beshenivsky and five other offences.

Khan is also charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The defendant is accused of robbing Mohammed Yousaf of a quantity of cash of a value unknown.

The firearms charges relate to alleged possession of a Mac 10 submachine gun and a 9mm pistol.

All the alleged offences are said to have taken place on the same day.

During the Old Bailey hearing, white-bearded Khan wore a grey tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.