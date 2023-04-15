Hundreds of Amazon workers to walk out amid pay dispute

Amazon fulfilment centre

Hundreds of workers at online giant Amazon will launch a strike this weekend in a long-running dispute over pay.

Members of the GMB union at the company’s Coventry fulfilment centre will walk out on Sunday for three days.

Further strikes are planned from April 21 to 23.

Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said: “GMB members are worth more; they will not accept a pay rise of pennies from one of the world’s wealthiest corporations.

“With strike action in Coventry escalating and ballots under way in five further Amazon depots, this could fast become a summer of strike chaos at Amazon.

Picket lines outside the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry earlier this year (Phil Barnett/PA)

“Three months ago Amazon told our members there was no money left for pay rises, yet through pressure, campaigning and strike action we’ve forced Amazon to sit up and take notice.

“With workers at other Amazon sites now also balloting for industrial action, it’s clear Amazon need to urgently get serious and talk pay with GMB now.”

Amazon said the minimum starting pay for its employees has increased to between £11 and £12 an hour, depending on location.

A statement said: “Over the past seven months, our minimum starting pay has risen by 10%, and by more than 37% since 2018.

“We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities.