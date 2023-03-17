Notification Settings

Man faces court accused of supporting banned loyalist group

UK NewsPublished:

Kieron Brockhouse, 41, faces two charges of supporting a proscribed organisation on or around April 7 2021 and May 8 2022.

A view of the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of flying the flag of a proscribed Ulster loyalist group and posting a picture on social media.

Kieron Brockhouse, 41, faces two charges of supporting a proscribed organisation on or around April 7 2021 and May 8 2022.

It is alleged he expressed support by “flying the flag” associated with the Ulster Freedom Fighters and posting a photograph on social media “being reckless as to whether it encouraged support for the organisation”.

On Friday, Brockhouse, from Dudley, in the West Midlands, appeared by video link before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey.

The judge set a plea and case management hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on July 14 with a provisional trial on a date to be fixed in December.

The court was told the trial was expected to take up to three days.

Brockhouse, who spoke only to confirm his identity, was granted continued bail until the next hearing.

UK News

