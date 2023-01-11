Notification Settings

Son to face trial accused of murdering elderly mother

UK News

Matthew Corry, 45, appeared before a judge at Bristol Crown Court accused of murdering Beatrice Corry, 84.

Crown court stock

A son will face trial later this year accused of murdering his elderly mother.

Matthew Corry, 45, appeared before a judge at Bristol Crown Court accused of murdering Beatrice Corry, 84.

Mrs Corry died on January 6, after an incident in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire.

Officers were called to the High Street shortly after midnight on Friday where Mrs Corry was found with head injuries. She later died.

Judge Martin Picton said a plea and trial preparation hearing would take place on February 17, and Corry would face a two-week trial beginning on July 3.

The judge ordered pre-trial reports to be carried out on the defendant.

Corry, of The High Street, Chipping Campden, was not asked to enter a plea to the charge and was remanded into custody.



