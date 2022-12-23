Notification Settings

Merry Christmas friends: Zelensky sends festive wishes to UK

UK NewsPublished:

Earlier, the Prime Minister had tweeted: ‘This Christmas, we’re with you Ukraine.’

Rishi Sunak visit to Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent Christmas wishes to the UK, as he thanked Rishi Sunak and the British public for their support in the country’s fight against Russia.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had tweeted a short video with the message: “This Christmas, we’re with you Ukraine.”

Mr Zelensky tweeted back: “I’m grateful to Rishi Sunak and the entire British people! We feel your support. We feel the light and the warmth of your hearts.

“Light always prevails over darkness. Thus together, we will defeat evil and restore peace in Ukraine, Europe, and the world. Merry Christmas, friends!”

Mr Zelensky has returned to Kyiv after a short visit to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden and to call on American politicians to continue to rally behind Ukraine.

It comes as the Ukrainian people face their first Christmas since the Russian invasion, as both sides dig in for the winter.

