Resilience minister praises people of Shetland in ‘difficult circumstances’

Downed power lines on Shetland

A Scottish Government minister praised the community in Shetland for their efforts in “difficult circumstances” as he visited the island following major power supply problems.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown was in Shetland on Thursday to chair a resilience meeting with members of the community and energy firm bosses.

A “major incident” was declared in the area earlier this week as snow and ice accumulated on overhead power lines, causing them to break and leaving thousands without electricity as temperatures plummeted.

Mr Brown attended Bixter Community Hall to talk to residents, representatives from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) and Police Scotland teams, before chairing a further meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Room.

Houses on Shetland remain without power (Caroline Ritchie/PA)

Mr Brown, who is also minister for resilience said: “The situation in the west of Shetland remains extremely difficult for many people and businesses without power.

“There has been a fantastic community and cross-partner response. I met a range of residents at Bixter Hall today and what has struck me most is the huge team effort at play in a set of very difficult circumstances.

“Everyone is mucking in and helping each other, from making food and keeping each others spirits up, to checking on vulnerable members of the community. It really is quite extraordinary.

“I also chaired a further meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGoRR) with our multi-agency partners to ensure all efforts are being made.

“There is now a 125-strong team of engineers working flat out to restore power to the remaining 2,400 properties off supply, with more engineers and materials set to arrive tomorrow (Friday) and an improving weather forecast.

“SSEN have confirmed that the majority of those customers should be restored by the end of the weekend, subject to any further change in the weather.

“Shetland Islands Council is caring for vulnerable people in care homes and hospital and is contacting those with medical needs.

“Police Scotland advice remains to stay at home, find ways to stay warm and listen to local radio or follow social media for updates. The Scottish Government will continue to do what it can to assist partners in resolving the situation as quickly as possible.”