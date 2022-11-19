Migrant staying at Manston processing centre dies in hospital

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

A person staying at the Manston migrant processing centre has died, the Home Office has said.

Few details are so far known about the incident, but the Home Office said the person died in hospital on Saturday morning after “becoming unwell”.

A statement posted on Twitter by the Home Office said: “We express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.”

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

“We take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event.

“A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time,” the statement said.

A Home Office spokesperson said there was “no evidence at this stage to suggest that this tragic death was caused by an infectious disease”.