Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt makes emergency statement

Jeremy Hunt

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is issuing an emergency statement to rush forward measures that had been due to be announced on October 31 in what is known as the medium-term fiscal plan.

Mr Hunt will fast-track billions of pounds of savings in an attempt to get the public finances back on track and stabilise financial markets after weeks of turmoil in the wake of former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The Chancellor will then address MPs in a statement to the House of Commons later in the afternoon.

He and Prime Minister Liz Truss held talks over the weekend on what the Treasury described as measures “to ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth”.

11.05am

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt left 11 Downing Street at around 10.30am.

He is due to give a televised statement from inside the Treasury at around 11.15am prior to his announcement to the House of Commons this afternoon.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt getting into a car at the rear of Downing Street, London, before making his emergency statement (Victoria Jones/PA)

11am