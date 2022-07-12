Kemi Badenoch refuses to enter ‘tax bidding war’ in Tory leadership campaign

Kemi Badenoch

Conservative leadership contender Kemi Badenoch has refused to enter a “tax bidding war” with her competitors and said she will level with the public over the measures needed to stabilise the economy.

At the launch of her campaign in Westminster, the former equalities minister said some politicians have been claiming that “you can have your cake and eat it” with tax cuts.

Ms Badenoch, who has never held a Cabinet position, is running on a platform of being a “fresh face” which the Conservative party desperately needs after being dogged by the scandals of Boris Johnson’s tenure.

The 42-year-old MP for Saffron Walden has the declared support of 15 colleagues, including recent Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who was at her campaign launch on Tuesday.

Standing in front of a union flag-patterned backdrop bearing the slogan “Kemi for Prime Minister”, she said: “In the debate we’ve been having about the future of our party and our country, there have been lots of promises to cut taxes.

“I am committed to reducing corporate and personal taxes, but I will not enter into a tax bidding war over: ‘My tax cuts are bigger than yours’.”

“For too long, politicians have been saying you can have it all – you can have your cake and eat it,” she added.

“But I’m here to tell you that that isn’t true – it never has been.

“There are always tough choices in life and in politics: no free lunches, no tax cuts without limits on Government spending, no stronger defence without a slimmer state.

“Unlike others, I’m not going to promise you things without a plan to deliver them.”

Ms Badenoch said she would tackle the economic crisis by cutting spending on international aid, university student subsidies, and “superfluous support staff” including well-being officers and diversity “tick-box exercises”.

She said: “While the priority of the £300 billion the Government spends on procurement should be value for money, in truth this is being undermined by tick-box exercises in sustainability, diversity and equality.

“These are good things but they need to be done properly.

“Why are we spending millions on people’s jobs which literally didn’t exist a decade ago, like staff well-being coordinators in the public sector?”

She added that she would “get the police to focus on neighbourhood crime” rather than “waste time and resources worrying about hurt feelings online”.

Ms Badenoch, who was born in Wimbledon and grew up in the US and Nigeria, where her parents are from, also pledged to “reduce the amount of international aid while still remaining a force for good in the world”.

The Essex MP is competing with prominent Cabinet faces including Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, but she said her lack of experience is a “huge advantage” because she does not come with “the baggage of so many of the decisions that have been made” in recent years.

“People want a fresh face, and they can’t have somebody who has been in Cabinet a very long time,” she added.

Ms Badenoch said she has “a lot of respect” for Mr Sunak and Ms Truss, but she is “not worried” about running against them.