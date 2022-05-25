Kate Moss says Johnny Depp never pushed her down stairs during brief evidence

Kate Moss

Kate Moss has told a court Johnny Depp “never” pushed her down any stairs, contrary to rumours discussed by Amber Heard during the US defamation trial.

The British supermodel said the actor, with whom she was in a relationship from 1994 to 1998, had not “pushed, kicked or threw me” down any stairs while they were together.

She appeared by videolink at Fairfax County District Court, Virginia, on Wednesday to give evidence which lasted barely two minutes.

She was called by Mr Depp’s legal team, who had appeared to celebrate when her name was mentioned by Ms Heard during her evidence last week.

The actress had described hearing a rumour that Mr Depp had pushed Ms Moss down a flight of stairs, and had recalled it in an altercation between the actor and her sister Whitney.

Speaking from Gloucestershire, Ms Moss said the allegation over the incident at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica was not true, and Mr Depp had come to her aid.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm,” she said.

“As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me.

“(Mr Depp) came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

The British supermodel dated Mr Depp in the 1990s (PA)

Mr Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew asked Ms Moss if the Hollywood star had ever pushed her down stairs.

“No, he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” she replied.

Ms Heard’s team chose not to cross-examine Ms Moss, who was released by judge Penney Azcarate.

The court has previously heard from another of Mr Depp’s former partners, Ellen Barkin, who said he had been controlling during their brief relationship.

The actor has also dated actresses Jennifer Grey and Sherilyn Fenn,

He was also in a relationship for 14 years with French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, with whom he had two children.

Ms Moss appeared by videolink in Fairfax County District Court (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

Mr Depp was also engaged to his Edward Scissorhands co-star Winona Ryder and had “Winona Forever” tattooed on his arm, which has previously been mentioned during the US defamation trial.

He is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her while they were together.

He has denied all accusations.

Over the past several weeks jurors have heard details of multiple instances of abuse, with accusations of violence levelled at both Mr Depp and Ms Heard.