William and Kate to attend Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London

Tom Cruise (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make an appearance at the UK premiere of the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel, Maverick.

The couple will join Tom Cruise for the London event on Thursday, which is taking place as a Royal Film Performance.

The fundraising event is held in aid of The Film and TV Charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in the UK’s screen sector.

Maverick, which has so far received rave reviews from critics, sees Hollywood star Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete Mitchell and is being released 36 years after the 1986 original.

Other stars include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

It was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Cruise made a dramatic entrance at the US premiere of the film, landing a helicopter on an aircraft carrier in San Diego, California.

And on Sunday during an event celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, he expressed a desire to land a helicopter in Trafalgar Square.

Initially called the Royal Command Film Performance, the first Royal Film Performance took place at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square in 1946 and was attended by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.

The film shown was A Matter Of Life And Death starring David Niven.

The most recent performance featured a screening of First World War epic 1917, directed by Sir Sam Mendes, and took place in 2019 at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in attendance.