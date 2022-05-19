Fuel prices climb to new record highs

Petrol pumps

Petrol and diesel prices continue to climb to new highs, figures show.

Statistics from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Wednesday was 168.2p.

That was up from 167.6p per litre on Tuesday.

Diesel prices reached an average of 181.0p per litre on Wednesday, up from 180.9p a day earlier.