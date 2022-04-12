Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to be fined over lockdown parties

Budget 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been told they will be fined as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced 30 additional fines on Tuesday in relation to Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the top of Government.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak should quit following the confirmation.

Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.

“They must both resign.

“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

Police have opted not to name those facing fines, citing traditional practices when dealing with out-of-court matters such as speeding fines, but Downing Street said it would confirm if Mr Johnson was among those being penalised.

Scotland Yard said on Tuesday that it had made at least 50 referrals for fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) – up from 20 at the end of March – to ACRO Criminal Records Office, which is responsible for issuing the fines.