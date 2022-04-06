Security guard accused of spying for Russia at British embassy in Berlin

⚖️ A security guard alleged to have spied at a British Embassy in Germany has been flown back to the UK today to face charges.

He is accused of collecting information from the British Embassy in Berlin intending to pass it to a foreign state.

➡️ https://t.co/WKr3VZiVib pic.twitter.com/LxC1cuFAYE

— CPS (@CPSUK) April 6, 2022