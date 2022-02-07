What the papers say – February 7

A collection of British newspapers

The continued partygate fallout within the Tory Party and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee dominate the nation’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph reports tensions between Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the Government’s plan to clear the NHS backlog, which the Treasury has reportedly blocked. The Guardian adds that half a million cancer patients have faced delays.

The i says more than 100 MPs are ready to vote against the PM in a confidence vote, while The Independent reports Mr Johnson is fighting a losing battle with voters.

But according to The Times, the Prime Minister’s new staff will attempt to persuade rebels with a “sense of perspective”.

The Queen’s Jubilee has coincided with an end to her four-month break from duties, according to The Sun.

The Prince of Wales’s response to the Queen’s backing of Camila takes top spot on the Daily Express, while the Daily Mail says the blessing was secretly given years ago.

The EU is preparing for a hit to gas supplies stemming from the crisis in Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

Metro’s splash features comments from Tesco chairman John Allan warning “the worst is to come” in the cost of living crisis.

The Daily Mirror asks readers to become blood donors.