More than 45,000 homes without power after storms batter UK

?️ #StormCorrie has caused a lot of trees and debris to fall onto the railway. ?

Our teams are continuing to clear lines.

ℹ️ Please continue to check @nationalrailenq before you travel today

Find out how storms can affect the railway:➡️ https://t.co/fzcO5nSxP4#Storm pic.twitter.com/Z2wN2UUo4V

— Network Rail (@networkrail) January 31, 2022