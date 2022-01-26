Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

Exterior of the Orange is the new Black pod at the Bed n Binge retreat, the world’s first binge-watching hotel

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives.

The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”.

Announcing her death on Instagram, Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away.

“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships.

“A true icon. We will miss you”.