Sophie volunteers at vaccination centre as she turns 57

The Countess of Wessex has spent her birthday volunteering with St John Ambulance at an NHS vaccination centre.

Sophie, who turned 57 on Thursday, was pictured wearing a face mask while she worked at a centre in Surrey greeting patients, taking their details and looking after their wellbeing while they had their jabs.

At the end of her morning shift she was presented with a Covid pin badge to thank her for her support during the pandemic, as well as a bouquet of flowers to mark her birthday.

Sophie at the vaccination centre in Surrey (Daniel Lewis/St John Ambulance/PA)

Sophie, the SJA’s grand president, trained as a care volunteer in support of the NHS vaccination programme and did a number of shifts last year.

Ann Cable, the SJA’s chief commissioner, said: “We are honoured that the Countess of Wessex chose to spend her birthday with St John.

“It is a testament to the outstanding contribution of our volunteers, not just in response to the pandemic but in all the many different walks of life in which we provide first aid and other services to our communities.”

?Wishing The Countess of Wessex a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/qRUoamAj7x — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 20, 2022

She appealed to anyone considering using their free time to help others to come forward: “We can never have enough volunteers and I would encourage anybody who has been inspired by recent events to help their community, to speak to St John Ambulance and find out more about the opportunities available.