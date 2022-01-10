Notification Settings

Pilot pulled from wreckage moments before train slams into crashed plane

UK NewsPublished:

Officials said the aircraft pilot was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

A train collides with a grounded plane in Los Angeles

The pilot of a light aircraft which had crash-landed on a railway in Los Angeles was rescued by police moments before a train ploughed into his plane.

Dramatic bodycam footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department showed officers dragging the injured pilot from the aircraft amid shouts of “go, go, go, go” on January 9.

Seconds later a train can be seen colliding with the plane at speed.

The department’s Twitter account praised the officers’ “heroism and quick action” saying they saved the pilot’s life.

The pilot was treated for his injuries in hospital, officials said.

The Cessna 172 crashed into a railway for California’s Metrolink commuter train after departing from Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, Los Angeles.

Officials said the aircraft suffered a loss of power.

Fire department photograph showing damage to the aircraft (Los Angeles Fire Department/PA)

LAPD Officer Antonio Delatorre, quoted by local media, said the pilot, in his 70s, was pulled from the wreckage at approximately 2pm local time.

No-one onboard the train was injured in the incident, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Facebook.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

