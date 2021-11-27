Hundreds of thousands of trees to be planted across England

Houses surrounded by trees

Hundreds of thousands of trees will be planted in England following funds awarded as part of National Tree Week.

The initiative, funded by the Nature for Climate Fund and announced by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Forestry Commission, will see £12 million allocated to successful applicants to four different funds.

The funds will support natural regeneration and urban greening projects across England.

The Local Authority Treescapes Fund will plant 260,000 trees outside of woodlands in 139 local authorities and the Urban Tree Challenge Fund will plant a further 25,000 trees in England’s urban areas.

A third fund, The Woods into Management Forestry Innovation Fund, will finance 17 projects to help woodlands recover from the impact of pests and diseases.

The Tree Production Innovation Fund will make more than £1 million available to 16 projects to diversify England’s trees.

Forestry Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith said that trees are at the heart of the UK’s “ambitious” environmental plans.

“This targeted package of funding will help us to build back greener and regenerate natural spaces across the country for the benefit of all,” he said.

“Trees are at the heart of our ambitious environmental programme as we work to deliver on the promises we made at Cop26 and treble tree planting rates by the end of this Parliament.