Shadow cabinet minister resigns with attack on Keir Starmer at Labour conference

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour conference has been rocked by the resignation of a shadow cabinet minister, who accused him of further dividing the party and abandoning his pledges.

Andy McDonald, one of the last left-wingers in the shadow cabinet, accused the Labour leader of not honouring “our commitment to socialist policies” as he quit as shadow employment rights secretary on Monday.

The MP, who also served under Sir Keir’s predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, said the leader’s office had instructed him to argue against a national minimum wage of £15 per hour and against statutory sick pay at the living wage.

“This is something I could not do,” Mr McDonald wrote.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer talks to the press at the Labour Party conference in Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“After many months of a pandemic when we made commitments to stand by key workers, I cannot now look those same workers in the eye and tell them they are not worth a wage that is enough to live on, or that they don’t deserve security when they are ill.”

He added: “I joined your frontbench team on the basis of the pledges that you made in the leadership campaign to bring about unity within the party and maintain our commitment to socialist policies.

“After 18 months of your leadership, our movement is more divided than ever and the pledges that you made to the membership are not being honoured. This is just the latest of many.”

The resignation threatens to overshadow Sir Keir’s attempts to use his first in-person party conference as leader to define what a Labour government would look like.

And it came as the party sought to get the event in Brighton back on track following internal rows over rules to elect future leaders, a change that passed despite opposition from the left.

Sir Keir also faced criticism from the party’s left after ruling out nationalising energy giants, apparently watering down a key pledge from his leadership campaign.

Fallout also continued from the attack by his deputy, Angela Rayner, on the “scum” in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet.

At #Lab21 Labour are divided and fighting among themselves. Now they are even resigning during their own party conference! Labour’s conference gets more chaotic by the minute. How can people trust them to run the country? https://t.co/sPjqgcg8k0 — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) September 27, 2021

Tory Party chairman Oliver Dowden seized on Mr McDonald’s resignation to accuse Labour of being “divided and fighting among themselves”.

“Now they are even resigning during their own party conference,” he added.

“Labour’s conference gets more chaotic by the minute. How can people trust them to run the country?”

A shout of “Andy McDonald, solidarity” was applauded and cheered by some Labour members in the main conference hall as news of the Middlesbrough MP’s resignation circulated.

Sir Keir’s conference had earlier been boosted by the announcement that Dame Louise Ellman, a former MP who quit the party over the anti-Semitism under Mr Corbyn’s leadership, had rejoined the party.

She said she was able to return to her “political home” now that it is “led by a man of principle in whom the British people and Britain’s Jews can have trust”.

The resignation also risked drowning out a major announcement that a Labour government would spend £28 billion a year tackling the climate crisis.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said she wanted to become Britain’s “first green chancellor” as she outlined proposals to bring in greener technology.

She appeared at a fringe event shortly after Mr McDonald’s shock move, saying she did not know any of the details behind his decision.