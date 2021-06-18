NHS trust fined £733,000 over death of baby Harry Richford

Sarah and Tom Richford

An NHS trust has been fined £733,000 for failing to provide safe care and treatment following the death of a baby boy.

East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust admitted failures in the case of Harry Richford, who died seven days after his emergency delivery in November 2017.

The scandal-hit healthcare provider was sentenced in court on Friday over baby Harry’s death, a tragedy which was deemed “wholly avoidable” by a coroner.

His mother Sarah Richford said some of the care she and Harry received was “dire and inexcusable”, in a statement read out by the judge.

Sarah and Tom Richford with their son Harry, who died seven days after he was born at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate in November 2017 (Derek Richford/PA)

Care for mothers and newborn babies at the trust has been heavily criticised amid reports that at least seven preventable baby deaths may have occurred since 2016.

Harry’s parents, Tom and Sarah Richford, who spent years fighting for answers and better maternity safety, were at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court in Kent on Friday to see the trust sentenced.

The total fine of £1.1million was reduced to £733,000 due to the trust’s guilty plea.

District judge Justin Barron said: “The trust fell far short of the appropriate standards of care and treatment in dealing with you.”

He said the failures led to “the greatest harm imaginable”.

He added that the trust is “very much under the spotlight” as a result of the failures and said it was important that it takes action to restore confidence in its standard of care, something Mr Barron said it is doing.

In April, East Kent Hospitals admitted failing to provide safe care and treatment to Harry and his mother under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations.

The plea followed a prosecution by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Philip Cave, finance director for the trust and a member of the board, acknowledged a series of failures at East Kent Hospitals and apologised to Mr and Mrs Richford.

He told the court: “I wish to emphasise that the trust does have insight into the failures that led to baby Harry’s death and the psychological injury caused to Mrs Richford.”

However, he denied suggestions that the trust had sought to cover up baby Harry’s death.

In a statement released after the sentencing, the Richford family said: “Having our lives thrown into the public eye is not what anybody wants to do but sadly this was needed to shine a light on the failings which led to Harry’s death in 2017.

“Today the East Kent Hospitals Trust were fined for their failings.

“Although we are happy that a sanction has been delivered, we are unsure if the system currently in place is suitable for public funded organisations such as NHS trusts.

“Taking money away from a financially challenged resource does seem counterintuitive and we would encourage policymakers to consider any alternative options.”

The family also vowed to support future investigations into maternity safety to ensure “long-lasting change” at local and national levels.

Harry was born at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, before being transferred to the intensive neonatal unit at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, where he later died.

Sarah and Tom Richford leave Folkestone Magistrates’ Court in April after East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust admitted failing to provide safe care and treatment (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency earlier this year, Harry’s father said: “At every hurdle it did seem that the hospital were trying to avoid scrutiny, they didn’t want to lose out on their reputation.

“So we kept having to fight and fight and fight, and eventually we’ve now got the inquests and the inquiries and the investigations that really mean that change should hopefully be more systemic and sustainable.”

Mrs Richford said the guilty plea in court shows that the care she and Harry received was sub-standard, adding that the family now have “some sort of justice for what happened”.