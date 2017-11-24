Advertising
What the papers say – November 24
The economists may be gloomy but royal watchers are getting giddy with excitement on the front pages.
Dissection of the Budget continues on some of Friday’s front pages, while speculation over a possible royal announcement also gets attention.
The UK faces a “lost two decades of wage growth”, says The Guardian on its front page, following warnings from think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) that a forecast economic slowdown means “many more years of austerity”.
The i also follows up the economic forecasts, with its front page headline stating: “Biggest fall in living standards for a generation.”
A possible proposal is also alluded to on the front page of the Daily Mail, that also reports drivers are facing delays of up to six minutes per mile due to record congestion on the country’s roads.
Advertising
Theresa May and Chancellor Philip Hammond are on the front of the Financial Times, which says the pair are on “friendly terms” and also reports on the stock price woes of British Gas owner Centrica.
Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph says Mrs May is due to tell European Council President Donald Tusk that she is prepared to give ground on the so-called Brexit divorce bill.
A major study announced by the Football Association into dementia and heading footballs is covered on the front page of the Daily Mirror.
And the Daily Express reports on research into a new cancer treatment based on the blood cells of patients who make “miracle” recoveries.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.