What the papers say – November 24

Dissection of the Budget continues on some of Friday’s front pages, while speculation over a possible royal announcement also gets attention.

The UK faces a “lost two decades of wage growth”, says The Guardian on its front page, following warnings from think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) that a forecast economic slowdown means “many more years of austerity”.

Guardian front page, Friday 24 November 2017: UK facing ‘lost two decades of wage growth’ pic.twitter.com/Y2MG2K8vpC — The Guardian (@guardian) November 23, 2017

The i also follows up the economic forecasts, with its front page headline stating: “Biggest fall in living standards for a generation.”

Tomorrow's front page: Adverts fund paedophile habits #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/7PDyzEEaqN — The Times of London (@thetimes) November 23, 2017

Tomorrow's front page: Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle looks odds on as bookies suspend betting on a royal wedding https://t.co/FRAz9UGgFI pic.twitter.com/GcjiRk0ghu — The Sun (@TheSun) November 23, 2017

A possible proposal is also alluded to on the front page of the Daily Mail, that also reports drivers are facing delays of up to six minutes per mile due to record congestion on the country’s roads.

Theresa May and Chancellor Philip Hammond are on the front of the Financial Times, which says the pair are on “friendly terms” and also reports on the stock price woes of British Gas owner Centrica.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, London edition, Friday 24 Novemberhttps://t.co/AptfQZbCAD pic.twitter.com/sAj33Huo64 — Financial Times (@FT) November 23, 2017

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph says Mrs May is due to tell European Council President Donald Tusk that she is prepared to give ground on the so-called Brexit divorce bill.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'May bid to break Brexit impasse' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/JTZKP8ix5L — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 23, 2017

A major study announced by the Football Association into dementia and heading footballs is covered on the front page of the Daily Mirror.

And the Daily Express reports on research into a new cancer treatment based on the blood cells of patients who make “miracle” recoveries.