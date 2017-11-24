Pregnant Kate dazzles at Royal Variety Performance despite police incident

The Duchess of Cambridge took the limelight at the Royal Variety Show despite the presence of stars such as Louis Tomlinson and Paloma Faith.

She arrived at the event with the Duke of Cambridge an hour later than scheduled, because of a police incident at Oxford Circus, near the London Palladium.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving to attend the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

Kate is four-months pregnant with their third child, but her baby bump was not showing beneath her sequinned cornflower blue, floor-length Jenny Packham gown.

A traditional pre-show line-up, in which some of the performers proudly get to meet the royal party, had to be dropped.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are joined in The Royal Box by Laurie Mansfield and Giles Cooper of Royal Variety (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire)

The royal couple graced the red carpet before accepting some flowers and swiftly heading straight into the packed auditorium for the national anthem, marking the start of the evening.