Car fire blocks railway between Wolverhampton and Birmingham - replacement buses being arranged

Train operators have warned that services could be cancelled, delayed or diverted after the fire started this morning between Wolverhampton and Sandwell & Dudley stations.

It's believed three cars on Spring Hill Road, Bilston, close have caught fire, with smoke drifting across the track.

Photos from the scene showed at least cars, one of them a dark blue BMW, severely damaged from a collision and fire.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was called at around 11.15am, with crews from Bilston and Dudley attending the scene alongside West Midlands Police.

A fire-damaged car on Spring Road, Wolverhampton that's led to trains being stopped

The blaze is expected to cause disruption for passengers for several hours, with National Rail warning of problems until at least 5pm.

London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway (WMR) have said its passengers can use their tickets on West Midlands Metro or National Express West Midlands bus services, along with CrossCountry trains between Stafford and Birmingham. They can also be used on Avanti West Coast trains between Rugby and Wolverhampton.

The crash was under the bridge carrying the railway

Emergency services have been at the scene since around 11.15am

Buses are also replacing WMR trains between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury and London Northwestern Railway trains between Stafford and Crewe via Stoke-on-Trent due to a lack of units.

A WMR spokesperson said: "Due to the line fire, many units are left stranded. Services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton will be covered by rail replacement services."

Transport for Wales has also requested road replacement transport, while Avanti West Coast passengers have been told they can use their tickets on CrossCountry and West Midlands Railway services via any reasonable route.

CrossCountry has said its passengers can use their tickets on West Midlands Railway services.

PhThe fire comes hours after an unrelated blaze at Bescot Stadium led to signalling cables being damaged, preventing trains from running between Birmingham New Street, Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley.