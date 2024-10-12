Arrest made and four people taken to hospital after fiery Wolverhampton car crash closes railway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A VW Golf collided with a van and a blue BMW X1 at the point Manor Road becomes Spring Road, in the Ettingshall area of Wolverhampton, just after 11am on Saturday.

The resulting impact also led to the Golf hitting the bridge, with both it and the BMW catching fire.

The resulting blaze led to train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham being cancelled.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "The Golf had earlier been pursued after failing to stop for officers.

The crash occurred at around 11am

The extent of the damage to the cars is clear in this photo. Photo: Bilston Fire Station

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been taken to hospital for treatment and will be spoken to in due course.

"The collision led to a fire and officers managed to help the occupants of the BMW from their vehicle. A woman and two young children have been taken to hospital for further assessment although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

The severely damaged Golf after the fiery crash

The crash has closed the railway between Birmingham and Wolverhampton

The force's Professional Standards Department (PSD) has been informed, a move described as "standard procedure in such circumstances".

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to get in touch with officers by calling 101, or via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting log 1583 of 12 October.