Walsall trains cancelled as signalling issue blocks Birmingham to Rugeley line

West Midlands Railway has been unable to run any trains between Birmingham New Street, Walsall and Rugeley Trent V alley, meaning all services along the route have been cancelled.

Although National Rail has said disruption is expected to last until midday, the operator has warned it could continue past that time.

A post on social media this morning said: "Signal Fault between New Street and Rugeley Trent Valley. Due to this all lines are blocked between B'ham New Street and Rugeley TV

"Rail Replacement is in place between Walsall and Rugeley TV. National Express WM are accepting passengers via any reasonable route."

A later update added: "We are anticipating this issue could last throughout the day.

"We have ticket acceptance with National Express between New Street and Walsall."

Trains between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley are not affected.