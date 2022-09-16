'No-one is booking any trips at all': Coach firms hit by Queen's death

Roads and rail are expected to be busier than usual as people head to London for the Queen's funeral

While every type of business is expected to be hit in some way, coach rental companies have said they are particularly struggling in the lead up to the funeral.

A spokesman for Coach Tours and Travel Wolverhampton said: "We've had trips cancelled due to the Queen's death, no-one is booking any trips at all."

Paul Gregory, of Hill's Coaches in Wolverhampton, is also struggling due to the events, saying: "We've actually had stuff cancelled.

"Because of the extra train services, we think people are more likely to use that than drive a coach.

"We think people are being more respectful and using public transport, obviously there is going to a backlog of drivers causing traffic".

With thousands and more possibly tens-of-thousands of people expected to descend on the streets of London, there is expected to be a severe backlog of traffic during the funeral.

Extra trains have been scheduled to try to ease the congestion on the day.

Rail chiefs say demand on the railways and roads in the capital are set to be "unprecedented".

While so many are looking to get into the capital, local travel companies seem to be taking an unexpected hit.

Mr Gregory said: "We have actually had more inquiries from National Express about getting coaches to move police about.

"We have had absolutely everything cancelled except one tour group", he said.

Along with a transport rush, hotels and B&Bs are expected to affected, with hotels and overnight accommodation already being booked up.

Travel into the capital is getting increasingly harder, with train bosses trying to ease the stress by running overnight services.

It is estimated that over 750,000 people will be in London for the Queen's funeral, with many of them commuting from other parts of the country.

While local coach firms were expected to see an increase in business in this short time, it seems that the opposite is happening.

Andy Byford, London's Transport Commissioner, said: "I don't think it's hyperbole to say that this is the biggest challenge TFL (Transport for London) has ever faced. I would urge all customers to check before they travel."