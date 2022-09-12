The M6 was closed for hours while the diesel was cleared up. Photo: National Highways

A massive clean-up operation was under way early on Monday morning after the fuel spillage which closed the motorway on the northbound carriageway between Junction 9 for Wednesbury and Junction 11 for Cannock.

National Highways first reported the incident shortly before 3am, when the agency said the motorway was shut. Photos shared by the agency showed the lorry on the hard shoulder just before Junction 10A with the M54.

The lorry came to a halt on the approach to the junction with the M54

The closure also meant the M54 was shut between the M6 and Junction 1, with drivers unable to go straight from one motorway to the other.

It was nearly an hour before traffic caught up in the closed stretch of motorway was released, and not until around 9.30am that any lanes were reopened again.

At first only lanes four and five were reopened while lane three was treated before being reopened to traffic at around 1.30pm, 11 hours after the spillage.

The fuel tank on the lorry which spilled diesel across the M6. Photo: National Highways

However, National Highways said lanes and and two would remain closed throughout the day.

In a statement the agency said: "Approximately 200 litres of diesel has run onto the road surface, specialist contractors have advised that lanes 1 and 2 will remain closed throughout the day and resurfaced fully overnight with the M6 being closed to complete this safely."

So far exact times and diversion routes have not been confirmed.