MP urges council and police to enforce weight limit on road damaged by HGVs

By Eleanor LawsonSouth StaffordshireTransportPublished:

South Staffordshire MP Gavin Williamson has urged Staffordshire County Council and Staffordshire Police to improve access management on a road which is being damaged by HGVs.

Heath House Lane, near Codsall. Photo: Google.
Heath House Lane, near Codsall, has a seven-and-a-half tonne weight limit on it which residents say is being widely ignored by HGV drivers who are damaging the road and causing disruption.

Mr Williamson has contacted both the county council to ask them to implement clearer signage down the lane and the local policing unit to ask them to step up enforcement.

Sir Gavin said: “It is not acceptable that residents’ lives are being so disrupted by people ignoring the restrictions on Heath House Lane.

"I hope that the county council and Staffordshire Police act swiftly to tighten up the signage and enforcement of the weight limit to ensure HGVs stop taking this route.”

