West Midlands Metro trams suspended for 'a number of weeks' as cracked panels are replaced

There will be no West Midlands Metro tram service for several weeks

It comes after cracks were found on the trams last weekend, rendering the service out of action for the third time in nine months.

A spokesperson for Midland Metro Limited said: "Detailed inspections of bodywork cracks have been undertaken on our older trams and repairs are required across the fleet.

"Midland Metro Limited (MML) is requiring the manufacturer to replace the panels rather than repair the existing panels to ensure the future reliability and robustness of the service.

"Unfortunately, this means the service will be suspended for a number of weeks.

"We are working with the manufacturer, CAF, to carry out these replacements as soon as possible.

"However, we feel the West Midlands needs a tram service it can rely on which is why we have decided to suspend the service so more extensive replacements can be carried out by the manufacturer.

"At the same time, the testing and commissioning of our new trams, which are unaffected by the bodywork defect, continues and this will help to bolster fleet availability in the future.

"We are currently processing refunds for Metro tickets and passes for customers that have been affected by the suspension of services.

"Metro tickets and passes will continue to be accepted on a variety of National Express bus services and on all train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham until Sunday April 3 when ticket acceptance will end.