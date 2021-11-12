All West Midlands tram services cancelled for at least four weeks after faults discovered

West Midlands Metro tram

West Midlands Metro chiefs said cracks have been discovered on the trams – and repairs would be carried out "as quickly as possible".

It marks the second time the tram fleet has been pulled from service after cracks were found in the under-frame structure back in June.

Temporary repairs were carried out but chiefs have found that more extensive and permanent repairs are now required.

The Express & Star spoke to a tram driver who said they only found out the services would be stopped when it was publicly announced.

The decision has been made to halt all services from November 13 to carry out these repairs which are expected to take at least four weeks.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Earlier this year West Midlands Metro discovered cracks on our trams, which resulted in a temporary interruption to services for inspections and repairs.

"We are continuing to work alongside the tram manufacturer to understand the issues and carry out the repairs as quickly as possible. At this time we are unable to confirm when services will resume but we expect it will take at least four weeks.

"We have taken this difficult decision to ensure services can continue to run safely and reliably in the future.

"We apologise sincerely for the inconvenience this will cause and we are working with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) to ensure measures are in place so that our customers are still able to travel safely and reliably around the region on public transport. Further information can be found on the West Midlands Metro website here and the TfWM website here.

"We will keep customers fully updated via our website and social media channels."

Ian Brookfield, leader of Wolverhampton Council, said: "This is a shock, but it's also a major blow not just for Wolverhampton but also all the towns in-between and also Birmingham too.

"People absolutely rely on the trams to get to work, to go shopping, to get to school. It's devastating.