Trams cracked again as West Midlands Metro cancels services 'until further notice'

Trams lined up at the Midland Metro HQ on Potters Lane, Wednesbury, in November. Services have again been withdrawn

The West Midlands Metro service was suspended on Saturday morning, and remained out of action on Sunday, before the operator confirmed on Sunday morning that all services have been cancelled "until further notice".

However bosses have now confirmed that new bodywork cracks have been discovered.

In a statement West Midlands Metro said: "Following the identification of new bodywork cracks on our older trams, West Midlands Metro has taken the difficult decision to temporarily suspend services so detailed inspections can be undertaken by the manufacturer.

"We want to ensure we have a network that is reliable and safe for everyone and we understand first-hand the impact the suspension of services will have on our customers’ daily lives. These precautionary inspections will greatly reduce the number of trams available for operation which is why we have had to take the decision to suspend the service.

"We understand the frustration many people will feel at this latest interruption and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience it may cause."

In a leaked email to staff, bosses have said the cracks have been found in the bodywork of some of its 2G trams.

"These cracks are not related to the faults which led to the service suspension in November," they said.

So far the company has not confirmed publicly when services will resume. In its email to staff bosses added: "This means that we will not have enough trams available in the coming days to deliver a consistent service and have had to take the difficult decision to again suspend services.

"The more detailed inspections will be completed later this week and this will give us a better understanding of the issue and how many trams are affected."

It's the third time in nine months the trouble-hit trams have had to be withdrawn due to cracks.

In June last year services were suspended for three days when cracks were found in the under-frame of some vehicles, leading to all carriages being inspected and then repaired where necessary.

Five months later all 21 trams were withdrawn again, this time for a month, after new cracks were found.

A limited service between Wolverhampton and Birmingham's Bull Street started in December, but it wasn't until mid-February, three months after services were halted, that the full timetable all the way to Birmingham city centre was restored.

"We would also like to assure customers that we are working to restore services as soon as possible.

"Inspecting all trams does take some time and we are aiming for this to be completed this week. We will keep customers fully updated via our website and social media channels."

Metro tickets will remain valid on bus service 74 and 79 between Wolverhampton, West Bromwich and Birmingham while services are suspended.